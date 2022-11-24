Winter Travel Jobs in Japan are Poppin’

Hotels, hostels, food and beverage and balancing the budget are in high demand this month on GaijinPot Jobs!

By Doc Kane Nov 24, 2022 5 min read

The gates are open, folks. And many of our friends and colleagues who have been on the sidelines these last few years are again enjoying some forward momentum, swinging open their own doors, offering up Japan’s regional saké and serving up prefectural eats.

And they’re welcoming tourists back to Japan and domestic help back to the game as well. So expect this upward swing to continue, flaneurs.

And, extra-special bonus: if you’ve been hedging on time to get into the hospitality world, now might be the best time to give it a whirl. So here are our featured gigs for this month—all of ’em in hospitality!

Trip puppet master needed for inbound sales and service

Do you love off-the-beaten-path travel and thrive in a hands-on, get-stuff-done environment? Business is picking up at Kyoto’s Oku, Japan, and they could use someone like you to help ensure each trip they plan for each customer comes off without a hitch.

From knowing the ins and outs of trip destinations to fielding information requests and managing customer expectations, your work as a destination specialist will have you acting as Oku Japan’s point person for unique destinations and tours all across Japan.

Aside from being a multi-tasker extraordinaire, to score well with this opportunity, you’ll need to also be fluent in English (Spanish or Italian skills would be great). You must have permission to work in Japan and have solid sales and marketing chops.

Domestic or international travel might also be required, but I’m guessing that for you, that’s just the icing on the cake. If your idea of a good solid day at work is one without a lot of sitting still, this is the perfect opportunity.

Inbound Tourism Sales and Customer Service Company: Oku Japan

Oku Japan Salary: ¥225,000 ~ ¥325,000 / Month (Negotiable)

¥225,000 ~ ¥325,000 / Month (Negotiable) Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Share this Job Apply Here

Operations manager extraordinaire

Managing operations for a dynamic destination management company requires expertise and interpersonal finesse few possess. Managing people and processes all at the same time is a challenging task for most of us. But if ops run in your blood, you’re the sort of person Destination Asia and Japan are looking for to help them grow their company.

As Ops manager, you’ll oversee the efforts of all operation staff within the leisure department. You’ll define standards, hold meetings, conduct and manage training, work with suppliers, and help streamline the entire division’s workflow. Fun stuff!

But your DMC experience will help you slide into this role quickly. Your managerial and language experience will ensure your cooperative, instructional and process-oriented skills shine on for customers and staff at Destination Asia. Want to get in on the action?

Operations Manager Company: Destination Asia Japan

Destination Asia Japan Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Overseas applications OK Share this Job Apply Here

Calling all hotel desk staff

Suppose your idea of working in the travel business is less about planning and more about welcoming. For example, have you ever heard of a hotel property named Hilton? Well, those good folks need lots of help at one of their flagship properties here in Japan—Hilton-Tokyo.

Positions abound now, and they’re hiring for spots at the front desk, bell desk and executive lounge. Not to mention concierge spots. All of which are open to applicants of all experience levels.

In each of these roles, your conversational Japanese and business-level English (along with excellent computer and people skills) will help you create memorable stays for all of Hilton’s domestic and international guests. So why not work with a global brand and kick off a name-brand career in hospitality this year?

Hilton Tokyo Front Operation Department Staff/宿泊部スタッフ Company: Hilton Tokyo

Hilton Tokyo Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥360,000 / Month

¥200,000 ~ ¥360,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Share this Job Apply Here

Soak up hot springs at this hostel in Gunma

More of a hostel person than a hotel person? That’s cool. And, more of an onsen person than bright lights, big city kinda person? Excellent. Because Gunma is calling, and Matoi hostel wants you.

Matoi is slated to open its doors in January 2023 and will be one of a few hostels in Takasaki. It’ll be a cozy joint, too—22 beds, a bar open to the public and a focus on the local community.

You may not know much about Takasaki, but there’s plenty to do nearby (both modern and ancient). With affordable rents in the Takasaki area, your superior budgeting skills will leave you plenty of dough to enjoy those surroundings outside your shift.

Suppose you’ve been looking for a neat opportunity to stretch your legs while welcoming folks around the world to beautiful Gunma. In that case, you may have finally found your spot.

Hostel Staff Company: Matoi Hostel

Matoi Hostel Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥260,000 / Month (Negotiable)

¥230,000 ~ ¥260,000 / Month (Negotiable) Location: Gunma, Japan

Gunma, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications Ok Share this Job Apply Here

Rock the slopes as a resort revenue manager

Nisade Alpine Development is looking for a reservation, sales and revenue manager in snowy Niseko, Hokkaido, to help champion and manage their increasing success.

As a revenue manager, you’ll have your finger on the pulse of the business, managing rates, discounts and inventory to maximize revenue generated by the reservations and sale team. In other words, you’ll be swimming in numbers and skiing on balance sheets.

But this comes easy to you because you’re a leader, detail-oriented, a strong communicator and driven to succeed. You also want to have fun, surrounded by some of the best snow Japan offers.

Benefits include:

Entertainment and lodging discounts.

A great team environment.

An opportunity to make a difference with a rapidly growing firm in an insanely cool area of Hokkaido.

Reservations, Sales and Revenue Manager Company: Nisade

Nisade Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥5.5M / Year (Negotiable)

¥4.5M ~ ¥5.5M / Year (Negotiable) Location: Hokkaido, Japan

Hokkaido, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications Ok Share this Job Apply Here

A buffet of food and beverage openings

Are you hungry? Tokyo’s Shangri-La Hotel is looking to fill multiple roles at their five-star property adjacent to Tokyo Station. Wanna join ’em?

For non-managerial posts, one year of food and beverage experience is preferred but not required. Managerial positions, on the other hand, require at least some experience in a relevant area. Makes sense. Service is the game’s name with all roles, though, and you’ll be joining a team that strives to deliver on that mission every step.

Both full and part-time positions are available. Benefits range from duty meals, a transportation allowance, a twice-a-year bonus, overtime and late-night allowances and staff rates at their hotel properties.

Sounds like a lot of opportunity for many curious and gumption-filled hospitality lovers out there!

Food & Beverage Service Associate（Assistant Manager level also available） Company: Shangri-La Hotels Japan

Shangri-La Hotels Japan Salary: ¥195,000 ~ ¥354,000 / Month

¥195,000 ~ ¥354,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Minimum one year of experience in Food and Beverage service areas preferred. Managerial/supervisory experience in Food and Beverage service is required (Assistant Manager). Share this Job Apply Here

So, there we have it for November! It’s been a long year, no? So, maybe it’s time for a little break and a change of scenery. And some of these gigs seem like the perfect way to do that.

Until next time! Cheers.