Words for Spring Cleaning in Japan

GaijinPot looks at Japanese words for the life changing — and enlightening — magic of tidying up.

By Matthew Coslett Mar 25, 2025 3 min read

As winter draws to a close, it’s time to face the clutter. If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably spent months huddled under the duvet, surrounded by bulky jackets and cozy blankets. Now, your apartment may be filled with layers of dust, forgotten corners and objects that need a proper cleaning. Spring cleaning in Japan is more than just tidying up. It’s about decluttering (danshari) and deep cleaning (oosouji) and it’s an opportunity to refresh your space and learn new vocabulary. Read on to learn about how to describe the ins and outs of tidying up in Japanese.

Japanese Vocabulary for Cleaning

Wipe everything down

Learn some key verbs that will help you describe the cleaning process. These verbs are also essential for everyday tasks, so they’re great for expanding your Japanese vocabulary.

Japanese English Romaji 断捨離 Decluttering Danshari 部屋を片付ける Clean your room Heya o katazukeru 大掃除 Deep cleaning Oosouji 捨てる Throw away Suteru かける To turn on/set Kakeru 取る To take Toru 磨く To polish Migaku ごしごし Scrub Goshi-goshi 洗濯する To do laundry Sentaku suru 干す To hang (dry) Hosu 乾く To dry Kawaku 拭く To wipe Fuku 片付ける To tidy up Katazukeru 拡張する To expand Kakuchou suru 掃く To sweep Haku 洗う To wash Arau すすぐ To rinse Susugu 片付けができる To organize/arrange Katazuke ga dekiru 取り替える To replace Torikaeru 掃除する To clean Souji suru 干す To hang (laundry) Hosu 立てる To set up/Assemble Tateru

Cleaning Supplies in Japanese

Stock up on cleaning supplies

The first step in any cleaning process is having the right tools. In Japanese, there are specific terms for cleaning equipment, and you’ll want to know them to make your cleaning experience smoother.

Japanese English Romaji ホウキ Broom Houki ちりとり Dustpan Chiri-tori 雑巾 Dust cloth Zoukin バケツ Cleaning bucket Baketsu 掃除機 Vacuum cleaner Soujiki はたき Feather duster Hataki ゴム手袋 Rubber gloves Gomu tebukuro ブラシ Brush Burashi ゴミ箱 Trash bin Gomibako クリーナー Cleaner Kuriinaa スポンジ Sponge Suponji マイクロファイバークロス Microfiber cloth Maikurofaibaa kurosu 漂白剤 Bleach Hyouhakuzai モップ Mop Moppu 掃除用ペーパー Cleaning paper Souji-you peepaa シュシュ Duster (cloth) Shushu

Cleaning Tasks in Japanese

Here are some examples of how to use these verbs in context:

ゴミを捨てる (Gomi o suteru) – Throw out the trash.

(Gomi o suteru) – Throw out the trash. 掃除機をかける (Soujiki o kakeru) – Vacuum the floor.

(Soujiki o kakeru) – Vacuum the floor. ほうきで埃を取る (Houki de hokori o toru) – Tidy up with a broom.

(Houki de hokori o toru) – Tidy up with a broom. 雑巾で床を磨く (Zoukin de yuka o migaku) – Polish the floor with a cloth.

(Zoukin de yuka o migaku) – Polish the floor with a cloth. 床をブラシでごしごし洗う (Yuka o burashi de goshi-goshi arau) – Scrub the floor with a brush.

For stubborn stains, you’ll need to use the word ごしごし (goshigoshi) to describe scrubbing. Example: “服は石鹸を付けてごしごしする” (Fuku wa sekken o tsukete goshigoshi suru) – “I used soap to scrub the clothes.”

Laundry

After all that cleaning, you’ll probably need to tackle some laundry. 洗濯 (sentaku) is the Japanese term for laundry, and here’s how you can describe the process:

洗濯機に放り込む (Sentakki ni hourikomu) – Toss the laundry in the washing machine.

(Sentakki ni hourikomu) – Toss the laundry in the washing machine. 洗剤を使う (Senzai o tsukau) – Use detergent.

(Senzai o tsukau) – Use detergent. 干す (Hosu) – Hang the laundry to dry.

(Hosu) – Hang the laundry to dry. 乾く (Kawaku) – Let the laundry dry.

Pest Control

In Japan, cleaning is not just about dust and dirt. It also involves dealing with pests that sneak into your home, especially in areas with tatami mats. The verb 退治する (taiji suru) means “to eliminate,” and it’s used when referring to 虫の退治 (mushi no taiji), which means “bug extermination.” If you’ve ever had trouble with creepy crawlies, you’ll want to read this.

Futons

If you have tatami, you likely have a 布団 (futon), which requires special care. After airing out and drying your futon (干す – hosu), you’ll want to 圧縮する (asshuku suru) – compress it, 畳む (tatamu) – fold it, and then 押入れに入れる (oshiire ni ireru) – put it in the closet.

Other Spring Cleaning Tasks

Don’t forget about those areas we often overlook, like windows and condensation! 窓拭き (mado fuki) refers to window cleaning, and 結露 (ketsuro) is the condensation that often builds up on windows. Many Japanese homes, especially older ones, deal with this issue, and it’s important to wipe it down regularly to avoid mold.

What spring cleaning tasks do you have lined up? Let us know in the comments!