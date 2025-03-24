Words for Spring Cleaning in Japan

As winter draws to a close, it’s time to face the clutter. If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably spent months huddled under the duvet, surrounded by bulky jackets and cozy blankets. Now, your apartment may be filled with layers of dust, forgotten corners and objects that need a proper cleaning. Spring cleaning in Japan is more than just tidying up. It’s about decluttering (danshari) and deep cleaning (oosouji) and it’s an opportunity to refresh your space and learn new vocabulary. Read on to learn about how to describe the ins and outs of tidying up in Japanese.
Japanese Vocabulary for Cleaning
Learn some key verbs that will help you describe the cleaning process. These verbs are also essential for everyday tasks, so they’re great for expanding your Japanese vocabulary.
|Japanese
|English
|Romaji
|断捨離
|Decluttering
|Danshari
|部屋を片付ける
|Clean your room
|Heya o katazukeru
|大掃除
|Deep cleaning
|Oosouji
|捨てる
|Throw away
|Suteru
|かける
|To turn on/set
|Kakeru
|取る
|To take
|Toru
|磨く
|To polish
|Migaku
|ごしごし
|Scrub
|Goshi-goshi
|洗濯する
|To do laundry
|Sentaku suru
|干す
|To hang (dry)
|Hosu
|乾く
|To dry
|Kawaku
|拭く
|To wipe
|Fuku
|片付ける
|To tidy up
|Katazukeru
|拡張する
|To expand
|Kakuchou suru
|掃く
|To sweep
|Haku
|洗う
|To wash
|Arau
|すすぐ
|To rinse
|Susugu
|片付けができる
|To organize/arrange
|Katazuke ga dekiru
|取り替える
|To replace
|Torikaeru
|掃除する
|To clean
|Souji suru
|干す
|To hang (laundry)
|Hosu
|立てる
|To set up/Assemble
|Tateru
Cleaning Supplies in Japanese
The first step in any cleaning process is having the right tools. In Japanese, there are specific terms for cleaning equipment, and you’ll want to know them to make your cleaning experience smoother.
|Japanese
|English
|Romaji
|ホウキ
|Broom
|Houki
|ちりとり
|Dustpan
|Chiri-tori
|雑巾
|Dust cloth
|Zoukin
|バケツ
|Cleaning bucket
|Baketsu
|掃除機
|Vacuum cleaner
|Soujiki
|はたき
|Feather duster
|Hataki
|ゴム手袋
|Rubber gloves
|Gomu tebukuro
|ブラシ
|Brush
|Burashi
|ゴミ箱
|Trash bin
|Gomibako
|クリーナー
|Cleaner
|Kuriinaa
|スポンジ
|Sponge
|Suponji
|マイクロファイバークロス
|Microfiber cloth
|Maikurofaibaa kurosu
|漂白剤
|Bleach
|Hyouhakuzai
|モップ
|Mop
|Moppu
|掃除用ペーパー
|Cleaning paper
|Souji-you peepaa
|シュシュ
|Duster (cloth)
|Shushu
Cleaning Tasks in Japanese
Here are some examples of how to use these verbs in context:
- ゴミを捨てる (Gomi o suteru) – Throw out the trash.
- 掃除機をかける (Soujiki o kakeru) – Vacuum the floor.
- ほうきで埃を取る (Houki de hokori o toru) – Tidy up with a broom.
- 雑巾で床を磨く (Zoukin de yuka o migaku) – Polish the floor with a cloth.
- 床をブラシでごしごし洗う (Yuka o burashi de goshi-goshi arau) – Scrub the floor with a brush.
For stubborn stains, you’ll need to use the word ごしごし (goshigoshi) to describe scrubbing. Example: “服は石鹸を付けてごしごしする” (Fuku wa sekken o tsukete goshigoshi suru) – “I used soap to scrub the clothes.”
Laundry
After all that cleaning, you’ll probably need to tackle some laundry. 洗濯 (sentaku) is the Japanese term for laundry, and here’s how you can describe the process:
- 洗濯機に放り込む (Sentakki ni hourikomu) – Toss the laundry in the washing machine.
- 洗剤を使う (Senzai o tsukau) – Use detergent.
- 干す (Hosu) – Hang the laundry to dry.
- 乾く (Kawaku) – Let the laundry dry.
Pest Control
In Japan, cleaning is not just about dust and dirt. It also involves dealing with pests that sneak into your home, especially in areas with tatami mats. The verb 退治する (taiji suru) means “to eliminate,” and it’s used when referring to 虫の退治 (mushi no taiji), which means “bug extermination.” If you’ve ever had trouble with creepy crawlies, you’ll want to read this.
Futons
If you have tatami, you likely have a 布団 (futon), which requires special care. After airing out and drying your futon (干す – hosu), you’ll want to 圧縮する (asshuku suru) – compress it, 畳む (tatamu) – fold it, and then 押入れに入れる (oshiire ni ireru) – put it in the closet.
Other Spring Cleaning Tasks
Don’t forget about those areas we often overlook, like windows and condensation! 窓拭き (mado fuki) refers to window cleaning, and 結露 (ketsuro) is the condensation that often builds up on windows. Many Japanese homes, especially older ones, deal with this issue, and it’s important to wipe it down regularly to avoid mold.
What spring cleaning tasks do you have lined up? Let us know in the comments!
