Photo:
Learn

Words for Spring Cleaning in Japan

GaijinPot looks at Japanese words for the life changing — and enlightening — magic of tidying up.

By 3 min read

As winter draws to a close, it’s time to face the clutter. If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably spent months huddled under the duvet, surrounded by bulky jackets and cozy blankets. Now, your apartment may be filled with layers of dust, forgotten corners and objects that need a proper cleaning. Spring cleaning in Japan is more than just tidying up. It’s about decluttering (danshari) and deep cleaning (oosouji) and it’s an opportunity to refresh your space and learn new vocabulary. Read on to learn about how to describe the ins and outs of tidying up in Japanese.

Japanese Vocabulary for Cleaning

Spring cleaning in Japan
Wipe everything down

Learn some key verbs that will help you describe the cleaning process. These verbs are also essential for everyday tasks, so they’re great for expanding your Japanese vocabulary.

JapaneseEnglishRomaji
断捨離DeclutteringDanshari
部屋を片付けるClean your roomHeya o katazukeru
大掃除Deep cleaningOosouji
捨てるThrow awaySuteru
かけるTo turn on/setKakeru
取るTo takeToru
磨くTo polishMigaku
ごしごしScrubGoshi-goshi
洗濯するTo do laundrySentaku suru
干すTo hang (dry)Hosu
乾くTo dryKawaku
拭くTo wipeFuku
片付けるTo tidy upKatazukeru
拡張するTo expandKakuchou suru
掃くTo sweepHaku
洗うTo washArau
すすぐTo rinseSusugu
片付けができるTo organize/arrangeKatazuke ga dekiru
取り替えるTo replaceTorikaeru
掃除するTo cleanSouji suru
干すTo hang (laundry)Hosu
立てるTo set up/AssembleTateru

Cleaning Supplies in Japanese

Spring cleaning in Japan
Stock up on cleaning supplies

The first step in any cleaning process is having the right tools. In Japanese, there are specific terms for cleaning equipment, and you’ll want to know them to make your cleaning experience smoother.

JapaneseEnglishRomaji
ホウキBroomHouki
ちりとりDustpanChiri-tori
雑巾Dust clothZoukin
バケツCleaning bucketBaketsu
掃除機Vacuum cleanerSoujiki
はたきFeather dusterHataki
ゴム手袋Rubber glovesGomu tebukuro
ブラシBrushBurashi
ゴミ箱Trash binGomibako
クリーナーCleanerKuriinaa
スポンジSpongeSuponji
マイクロファイバークロスMicrofiber clothMaikurofaibaa kurosu
漂白剤BleachHyouhakuzai
モップMopMoppu
掃除用ペーパーCleaning paperSouji-you peepaa
シュシュDuster (cloth)Shushu

Cleaning Tasks in Japanese

Here are some examples of how to use these verbs in context:

  • ゴミを捨てる (Gomi o suteru) – Throw out the trash.
  • 掃除機をかける (Soujiki o kakeru) – Vacuum the floor.
  • ほうきで埃を取る (Houki de hokori o toru) – Tidy up with a broom.
  • 雑巾で床を磨く (Zoukin de yuka o migaku) – Polish the floor with a cloth.
  • 床をブラシでごしごし洗う (Yuka o burashi de goshi-goshi arau) – Scrub the floor with a brush.

For stubborn stains, you’ll need to use the word ごしごし (goshigoshi) to describe scrubbing. Example: “服は石鹸を付けてごしごしする” (Fuku wa sekken o tsukete goshigoshi suru) – “I used soap to scrub the clothes.”

Laundry

After all that cleaning, you’ll probably need to tackle some laundry. 洗濯 (sentaku) is the Japanese term for laundry, and here’s how you can describe the process:

  • 洗濯機に放り込む (Sentakki ni hourikomu) – Toss the laundry in the washing machine.
  • 洗剤を使う (Senzai o tsukau) – Use detergent.
  • 干す (Hosu) – Hang the laundry to dry.
  • 乾く (Kawaku) – Let the laundry dry.

Pest Control

In Japan, cleaning is not just about dust and dirt. It also involves dealing with pests that sneak into your home, especially in areas with tatami mats. The verb 退治する (taiji suru) means “to eliminate,” and it’s used when referring to 虫の退治 (mushi no taiji), which means “bug extermination.” If you’ve ever had trouble with creepy crawlies, you’ll want to read this.

Futons

If you have tatami, you likely have a 布団 (futon), which requires special care. After airing out and drying your futon (干すhosu), you’ll want to 圧縮する (asshuku suru) – compress it, 畳む (tatamu) – fold it, and then 押入れに入れる (oshiire ni ireru) – put it in the closet.

Other Spring Cleaning Tasks

Don’t forget about those areas we often overlook, like windows and condensation! 窓拭き (mado fuki) refers to window cleaning, and 結露 (ketsuro) is the condensation that often builds up on windows. Many Japanese homes, especially older ones, deal with this issue, and it’s important to wipe it down regularly to avoid mold.

What spring cleaning tasks do you have lined up? Let us know in the comments!

Topics: /
Japan101: Moving In and Moving Out

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA - Privacy Policy - Terms of Service

Related

Live
Live

How Does Inheritance Work in Japan?

Have you found yourself suddenly needing to know about inheritance in Japan? Here are the basics.

By 8 min read

Live
Live

Who Should Pay On A Date in Japan?

Let’s dive into what actually happens when the check arrives.

By 6 min read

Live
Live

10 Budget Friendly Ways to Move in Japan

Looking to change homes this spring? Check out our guide to budget moving in Japan!

By 6 min read