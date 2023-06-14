Wordsmiths Wanted for Gaming and Translation: Jobs for June in Japan

Kick off a career in videogames and translation with these Jobs for June in Japan.

Jun 14, 2023

Japan provides several opportunities to get your feet wet if you’re just getting started in translation, localization or game testing. This month, we’re featuring a few that can help; many pop up throughout the year on GaijinPot, so be on the lookout.

Overall, the entertainment industry has been experiencing more than a bit of turbulence lately, and yet it remains attractive for obvious reasons.

The key to securing sustainable and rewarding work is to place your stake early and often, so you can see if things fit with your needs. This month, a few jobs that can help you get started.

Localizers Wanted (Kanto)

Digital Hearts is hiring remote and on-location game localizers with language skills in Arabic and multiple European and Asian languages. The company is hiring for a mix of full-time and part-time positions, with income running the gamut.

You’ll need native-level skills in your first language, Japanese language above the N1 level, and strong creative writing skills in your native tongue. You should be well-versed in video games and common business processing tools like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.

You’ll also need at least one year of experience translating in the entertainment industry, a valid work visa and reside in the Kanto area. Extra bonus if you have experience using translation tools like Trados, MemoQ, WordFast, etc.

Game Translators (Japanese to German) Company: Digital Hearts Co., Ltd.









Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Linguistic Native level of German. Must currently reside in the Kanto area with a valid work visa and have a strong interest in the video game industry. Apply Here

No Translation Experience? No Problem (Tokyo)

As long as you have one year of experience working in Japan and an interest in entertainment and gaming, Visionary in Akihabara has the door open for you. The firm is looking for Japanese language aficionados whose native language is English, German, French, Korean or Chinese to work on various projects.

You’ll work Monday through Friday, but your schedule may change depending on work assignments. One nice thing about this gig? Visa sponsorship is available—not so common for a job at this level, so look to see if this one is up your alley.

Localization for the game industry Company: Visionary









Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Apply Here

Test Games Before Anyone Else! (Yokohama)

More of a game tester than a localizer? This post from Lionbridge Games Japan might be what you’re looking for.

Dive deep into your passion for gaming by running unreleased titles through various testing methodologies that will help game makers produce the best product possible. You’ll evaluate games for functionality and gameplay, scouring for bugs and other functional issues and be responsible for drawing up and delivering case studies.

Aside from doing work you enjoy, you’ll also connect with industry players, get on-the-job training and enjoy a casual work environment. Overall, a nice early opportunity to break into game testing.

Game Tester Company: Lionbridge Japan







Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Available to work 35 hours+ per week and available to work on-site in Yokohama. Apply Here

Proofreaders and Localizers at DMM (Tokyo)

Anime and manga powerhouse DMM needs help getting Japanese titles into English. To snag any of these ground-floor opportunities, you’ll need to have passed, at the very least, the JLPT N2 and make your way through a series of interviews with the hiring team.

All work is project-based, freelance and pays per page. Not much experience is required, but you’ll need to be familiar with the Adobe suite of products for the typesetting role.

Manga Localization (Japanese to English) Company: DMM.com









Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Must currently live in Japan.

Must have experience in translating manga from Japanese to English. Apply Here

Help Design a User Experience in English (Tokyo)

Part-time UX work can be challenging, particularly if you’re less of a communication design person and more of a straightforward communication person. If you’re looking to break into the UX/UI world, Mitsue-Links can help you hit the ground running.

The firm is open to candidates without prior experience in information technology. Still, you will need business communication skills, experience with basic PC software, access to their Nishi-Shinjuku office at least once a week, and the ability to offer translation support from Japanese to English.

A neat opportunity for someone transitioning out of teaching, let’s say, and into the wide world of IT here in Japan.

English Communication Support for UX Research Team Company: Mitsue-Links Co., Ltd.









Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Japanese: Intermediate (daily conversation level) Limited to those currently residing in Japan. Able to work at least 15 hours per week (open to negotiation, work hours likely to be split over five days). Apply Here

Interface in English with APAC Customers (Tokyo)

Let’s raise the income and experience level. Suppose you’re bilingual in either Japanese and English, or Chinese and English, have a driver’s license and consider yourself able and interested in working across language and business units. In that case, Motionworks Careers has a role you may find interesting.

You’ll work in support of a project team at a well-funded startup catering to overseas clients with an interest in Japan. Focus areas include investment management, real estate, market research and medical services. One day you may be conducting market research in the real estate sector. Next, you may be helping with researching medical facilities appropriate to the needs of a client coming to Japan for a procedure.

It seems the sky’s the limit with this position, and if you’re the kind of person who likes to get good at multiple things, it just may be the perfect entry-level opportunity.

Customer Service Rep/Project Manager (Chinese Speakers Welcome) Company: Motionworks Careers









Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Apply Here

Have a great month, everyone. See you when it’s hot outside!