Year of the Horse in Japan: Horse Shrines, Temples and Experiences for the New Year 

Celebrate the Year of the Horse by visiting Japan’s horse-linked shrines, temples and scenic spots where legends still live.

By Elizabeth Sok Dec 31, 2025 7 min read

Next year, 2026, will be the year of the horse. And as with the years of the dragon and snake, we’re offering a roundup of shrines, temples and experiences that let you enjoy the latest zodiac sign.

In Japanese culture, horses are significant for several reasons. Throughout Japanese mythology, horses have been associated with Shinto deities as modes of divine transportation. Amaterasu, Japan’s sun goddess, has been depicted riding on heavenly horses in both text and art.

In the real world, shinme are horses that have been designated as sacred and gifted to shrines or used for processions during festivals. Horses were also featured on ema. These wooden plaques can be purchased at shrines and are used for writing wishes. If we also include heroic horses from Japanese history and wild domestic breeds, there are plenty of ways to find horses in Japan over the next year.

Shrines and Temples

The horse statue of Suwa Shrine in Nagasaki.

Japan’s horse connections show up most clearly at places tied to worship, ritual and old traditions. The shrines and temples below range from famous pilgrimage stops to quieter regional sites, but each one has a clear horse link—through festivals, sacred offerings, statues or deities.

Fujinomori Shrine

With mythology stretching back nearly 2,000 years, Fujinomori Shrine ranks among the oldest sites on this list. Horses have played a central role throughout its history. May’s Fujinomori Shrine Festival—one of the year’s biggest events—features kakeuma shinji, where local horseback riders show off acrobatic maneuvers while galloping at high speeds.

Elsewhere, you can browse horse-related artifacts in the Treasure Hall and pick up horse-themed omamori (good luck charms).

Address : 609 Fukakusa Toriizakicho, Fushimi Ward, Kyoto (Google Maps)

: 609 Fukakusa Toriizakicho, Fushimi Ward, Kyoto (Google Maps) Nearest station: JR Fujinomori

Izumo Oyashiro Shrine

The 8th-century Kojiki, one of Japan’s oldest historical accounts, mentions Izumo Oyashiro. The shrine is renowned for fostering harmonious relationships, making it a popular destination for couples and newlyweds.

Kaneuma-san, a bronze horse statue just outside the Main Hall, is said to bless women with safe childbirth.

Address : 195 Taishacho Kizukihigashi, Izumo, Shimane (Google Maps)

: 195 Taishacho Kizukihigashi, Izumo, Shimane (Google Maps) Nearest station: JR Izumoshi

Kamo Shrine

Kamo Shrine in Shiga Prefecture has long been associated with horses. In the 7th century, Emperor Tenji reportedly designated its precincts as a state-run horse ranch—one of the oldest in Japan. That history of breeding and training horses continues to shape the shrine’s annual calendar.

In January, the shrine holds a ceremony for horses’ health and safety. At the start of May, Kamo Shrine hosts ashifuse-no-some, a rarely practiced traditional form of horse racing.

Address : 1691 Kamo-cho, Omi-Hachiman City, Shiga (Google Maps)

: 1691 Kamo-cho, Omi-Hachiman City, Shiga (Google Maps) Nearest station: JR Omi-Hachiman

Setagaya Hachimangu

Baji Koen in Spring.

If you’re looking for a horse-related shrine in Tokyo, Setagaya Hachimangu is one of the city’s strongest picks. The shrine is known for preserving equestrian traditions through yabusame (horseback archery), which features as a highlight during its annual festival season. Its location also places it close to Setagaya Equestrian Park (Baji Koen), a long-established riding ground that reinforces the area’s historic ties to horses.

Outside festival days, the shrine feels calm and residential, making it easy to visit alongside a walk through Baji Koen or a stroll along the Setagaya Line. For anyone spending the Year of the Horse in Tokyo, it’s a rare chance to see living equestrian culture without leaving the city.

Address: 1-26-3 Miyasaka, Setagaya City, Tokyo (Google Maps)

Nearest station: Miyanosaka station

Susa Jinja

Susa Shrine in Shimane Prefecture stands as one of Japan’s key sites for worshiping Susanoo no Mikoto, a Shinto deity of seas and storms. The shrine sits among dense forest and mountainous terrain, and many visitors come to explore its seven wonders.

Along with a cherry tree that allegedly casts no shadow, you’ll also find a small white wooden horse inside a shrine building. The structure preserves the tradition of gifting horses to this ancient shrine to serve as transport for the gods.

Address : 730 Sadacho Susa, Izumo, Shimane (Google Maps)

: 730 Sadacho Susa, Izumo, Shimane (Google Maps) Nearest station: JR Susa

Rinnoji Temple

The UNESCO World Heritage Site, Shrines and Temples of Nikko, includes 103 buildings. Anyone embracing the Year of the Horse should check out Rinnoji Temple. Its central hall enshrines three Buddhas: Amida Nyorai, Senju Kannon and Bato Kannon.

People also know Bato Kannon as the Horse-Headed Kannon. The statue stands about eight meters tall and wears a crown topped with a horse. The horse symbolizes Bato Kannon’s dominion over the animal realm.

Address : 2300 Sannai, Nikko, Tochigi (Google Maps)

: 2300 Sannai, Nikko, Tochigi (Google Maps) Nearest station: JR Nikko

Tsurugaoka Hachimangu

Tsurugaoka Hachimangu, one of Kamakura’s most important Shinto shrines, dates back about 1,000 years. The shrine often has connections to horses and archery, and Minamoto Yoritomo—a key figure in its early history and founder of the Kamakura shogunate—helped shape that association. He introduced yabusame as military training to strengthen his troops’ archery skills.

While yabusame has declined over time, the shrine still features it as a highlight of the mid-September Reitaisai Festival. Archers ride on horseback and demonstrate their skills through tests of strength, accuracy and balance.

Address : 2-1-31 Yukinoshita, Kamakura, Kanagawa (Google Maps)

: 2-1-31 Yukinoshita, Kamakura, Kanagawa (Google Maps) Nearest station: JR Kamakura

Experiences

Wild horses at Cape Toi in Miyazaki

If you’d rather do more than just visit a site, these experiences offer a hands-on way to lean into the Year of the Horse. Some focus on local legends and history, others on seeing rare Japanese horse breeds in semi-wild settings, and a few make great souvenirs to bring home.

Various Sites in Meiho (Gifu)

For a local, horse-related experience, visit Meiho in central Gifu Prefecture. The area proudly claims to be the birthplace of Surusumi, a powerful black horse that Kajiwara Kagetoki rode into battle during the Genpei War (1180–1185).

In Meiho, you can visit a stone monument that marks Surusumi’s birth and enshrines his spirit. You can also pick up local specialties such as Meiho ham at Surusumi no Sato, a roadside station with a larger-than-life statue of the legendary horse and its owner in the heat of battle.

Visit in October for a chance to catch a live performance by the Surusumi Taiko Preservation Society at the Meiho Kogen Autumn Festival.

Surusumi no Sato roadside station address: 1015 Meiho Otani, Gujo, Gifu (Google Maps)

Cape Shiriyazaki

The kandachime breed of horses lives around Cape Shiriyazaki at the northern tip of Aomori Prefecture’s Shimokita Hanto Quasi-National Park, and the prefecture recognizes them as a natural treasure.

These horses have short legs and robust bodies, and you can spot them grazing the cape from April to November. During winter, they migrate elsewhere in the prefecture to an area called Ataka to avoid the worst of the cold.

Address : 1 Shiriya, Higashidori, Shimokita District, Aomori (Google Maps)

: 1 Shiriya, Higashidori, Shimokita District, Aomori (Google Maps) Nearest station: JR Shimokita

Cape Toi

Cape Toi, Miyazaki

On Miyazaki Prefecture’s southern coast, Cape Toi draws visitors for the 8th-century shrine Misaki Jinja and sweeping panoramic views from the Cape Toi Lighthouse. For a perfect trip next year, come to see wild horses grazing along the coastline.

These horses descend from ones that 17th-century samurai used, and they remain one of Japan’s few domestic breeds. You can approach them slowly, but refrain from feeding or touching them.

Address: 42-3 Ono, Kushima, Miyazaki (Google Maps)

Nearest station: JR Kushima

Buy a Migoma

Craft makers in the Tohoku region primarily make migoma, traditional wooden horse-shaped toys that bring good luck. Three popular types include yuhata-uma (Aomori), miharu-goma (Fukushima) and kinoshita-goma (Miyagi).

You can buy them online, but tracking them down in person can turn into a memorable adventure. Locally, try Aomori’s Hachinohe Portal Museum, Fukushima’s craft village Takashiba Deco-Yashiki, or a traditional doll shop in Miyagi, Kokeshi no Shimanuki.

Hachinohe Portal Museum address : 11-1 Mikkamachi, Hachinohe, Aomori (Google Maps)

: 11-1 Mikkamachi, Hachinohe, Aomori (Google Maps) Nearest station : JR Hon-Hachinohe



: JR Hon-Hachinohe Takashiba Deco-Yashiki address : 169 Tateno Takashiba Nishida Town Koriyama, Fukushima (Google Maps)

: 169 Tateno Takashiba Nishida Town Koriyama, Fukushima (Google Maps) Nearest station : JR Yamatsuriyama



: JR Yamatsuriyama Kokeshi no Shimanuki address : 3-1-17 Ichibancho, Sendai, Miyagi, Sendai (Google Maps)

: 3-1-17 Ichibancho, Sendai, Miyagi, Sendai (Google Maps) Nearest station: JR Sendai

