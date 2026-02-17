Yokote Kamakura Snow Festival: One of Japan’s Most Magical Winter Events

Experience the Yokote Kamakura Snow Festival, where glowing snow huts, castle views and local traditions transform this quiet Akita town each winter.

By Abhijit Sen Feb 18, 2026 5 min read

I didn’t go looking for the Yokote Kamakura Snow Festival. It found me—through a casual conversation, a late-night search spiral, and a “why not?” decision that felt harmless until I stepped off the train and the cold hit like a reset button.

Yokote is a small city in the southeastern part of Akita Prefecture. When I arrived, the air felt colder, sharper and quieter. Snow covered the roads, rooftops and parked cars. This wasn’t anything extraordinary. It was just everyday life in Yokote. The city moved at a calm pace until one small scene outside the station drew me in. I saw a snow hut (kamakura, but not that Kamakura) that resembled an igloo, with tourists lining up to take photos.

I had visited winter festivals like the Sapporo Snow Festival and the Lake Shikotsu Ice Festival in previous years. Those are powerful and dramatic events. Yokote, however, felt more intimate. Less about scale, more about local customs, daily life and traditions that still belong to the people who live here.

Experience Yokote Kamakura Snow Festival

Let there be light.

Even though I had lived in Japan for a few years, I had never actually seen a real kamakura before. In many ways, this trip was my first real encounter with Japan’s winter traditions.

The Yokote Kamakura Snow Festival dates back about 450 years. It began as a Little New Year ritual connected to prayers for safety and a good harvest. Over time, it grew into a citywide festival centered around hand-built snow huts.

On my first day, the weather was perfect thanks to clear skies. Sunlight reflected off the snow, and even Mount Chokai was visible in the distance. I took the shuttle bus to Kidogorobei Village. This small area, situated away from the main festival sites, features traditional houses dating back to the Edo and Meiji periods. Beneath the blue sky, the bright white huts alongside wooden houses created a beautiful scene.

The people there were very warm. Someone even offered me amazake, a traditional sweet rice drink, along with rice cakes. No announcements, no pressure—just quiet hospitality.

Later in the evening, I went to see the mini-kamakura illumination along the Janosaki River Beach. Locals lit candles inside hundreds of miniature snow huts lining the riverbank. The moment felt calm and unforced, happening as if no one were directing it. People paused on the bridge for a while, then slowly drifted toward the river’s edge. When night fell, the river transformed into a surreal landscape of glowing snow domes.

Yokote Castle and Snowy Nights

Do you wanna’ build a snow hut?

Yokote Castle sits on a small hill, and during the festival, walking through Yokote Park feels almost ceremonial. Though the castle is closed during the winter, it opens temporarily during the Kamakura Festival. On my second day, I went there before sunset.

I walked slowly, stopping often—not because I was tired, but because I didn’t want to rush the moment. The view of Yokote Castle and the glowing kamakura huts in the distance was unforgettable.

The castle was built as a fortress in the early 17th century. Like many castles in Japan, it hasn’t survived to the present day. The keep, which was rebuilt in the 1960s, serves as a local history museum and observatory. From the tower, I could see the town spread out below, completely white. From up there, the kamakura huts looked like small snow domes scattered across the ground.

After sunset, the kamakura began to glow from within, and the snow reflected the light softly. Straw mats covered the floors, and children sat patiently inside, calling out to visitors:

Haitte tanse! Ogandetanse!

“Please come in! Please pray!”

Their voices echoed inside the snow huts. Tourists—many from overseas—stood quietly, carefully choosing where to stand and where to take photos. I had seen this scene many times in pictures, but being there was different.

Local Tradition, Local Food

Make way for the bonden.

After the Kamakura Festival, Yokote’s winter celebrations continued with the traditional Yokote Bonden Festival. A bonden is a large wooden pole used in Shinto rituals, richly decorated and around four to five meters in length.

During the festival, groups of young men carry their bonden through the streets to the main shrine, chanting “Joyasa!” to the sound of conch shell horns. But this is also a competition, where the bonden are presented and judged for their craftsmanship and beauty, and awarded prizes. It’s a showcase of local pride and tradition.

People in Yokote say spring begins once the Bonden Festival ends. Watching them bring the streets to life after days of quiet snow, I could understand why.

When hunger hit, food became the next highlight. The Hokkori Yokocho area was bustling with stalls with local dishes. I tried kiritanpo, Akita’s signature grilled rice skewers, and, of course, Yokote yakisoba. Thick noodles, sweet sauce, cabbage, minced pork, a soft-boiled egg and bright red fukujinzuke (sweet pickled vegetables) on the side. Simple, filling and perfect against the biting cold.

Walking through Yokote’s snow-covered streets, listening to local stories and being called into snow huts by families, I never once felt like it was my first time there or that language stood in the way.

Plan Your Trip to Yokote

Yokote is in southeastern Akita Prefecture. From Tokyo, take the Akita Shinkansen to Omagari Station, then transfer to the JR Ou Main Line and get off at Yokote Station. Step outside and you’ll know immediately you’ve arrived somewhere that truly lives with snow.

From Osaka, take the Tokaido Shinkansen to Tokyo, then transfer to the Akita Shinkansen and follow the same route via Omagari. Alternatively, you can take the Tohoku Shinkansen to Morioka and transfer to a limited express or local train toward Yokote.

The Yokote Kamakura Snow Festival is held annually on February 15–16, with related events such as the Bonden Festival taking place on surrounding days. Exact dates vary each year slightly, so it’s best to check the official Yokote tourism website when planning your visit.

